Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.13. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

