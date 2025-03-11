Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $363.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.70 and its 200 day moving average is $391.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.