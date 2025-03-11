Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $77,079.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 913,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $4,190,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $318.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.