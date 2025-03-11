iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $257.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.07. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

