Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,114.56. The trade was a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $270.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.97. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

