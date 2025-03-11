Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $369.16 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

