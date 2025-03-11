Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $112,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,779.70. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,537,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,741,751.02. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,054,509 shares of company stock valued at $290,940,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

