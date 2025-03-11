Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 841 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CAH opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.