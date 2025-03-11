Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 125 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

WTS opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $232.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

