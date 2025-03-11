iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 111,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IHF opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $691.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

