Banco Santander S.A. Has $293,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

