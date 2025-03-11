Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after buying an additional 517,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 434,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 342,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 249,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

