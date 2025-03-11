Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 891 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

