Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,666 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Coty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,029,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,696,000 after buying an additional 251,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Coty by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,566,000 after acquiring an additional 656,952 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,929,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 287,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,134,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,772 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

