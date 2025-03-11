Methanex (TSE:MX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TSE:MX opened at C$53.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$49.21 and a 1 year high of C$78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 7,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$504,818.52. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

