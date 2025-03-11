HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $111.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,046,000 after buying an additional 193,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,106,000 after acquiring an additional 711,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,799,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,540,000 after acquiring an additional 132,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

