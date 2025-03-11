837 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 148,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 152,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Finally, Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.