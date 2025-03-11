Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

