Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 253,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price target (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $358.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

