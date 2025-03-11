Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.36 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 176,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 407,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $108,884.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,000.53. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

