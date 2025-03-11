Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 131556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

