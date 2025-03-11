American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 1753381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 134.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 65,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

