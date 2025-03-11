loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 1,775,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,378. The stock has a market cap of $524.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 126,927 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $269,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,299,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,079.28. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

