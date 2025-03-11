iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,870,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,720,442 shares.The stock last traded at $69.04 and had previously closed at $69.20.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,948,000 after purchasing an additional 408,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,120,000 after acquiring an additional 286,730 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 859,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 259,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

