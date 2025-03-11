First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,896,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 638,036 shares.The stock last traded at $42.73 and had previously closed at $43.74.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $3,012,000.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

