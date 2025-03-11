Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,541,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $2,324,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at $56,045,786.68. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,186,956.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,923 shares of company stock worth $49,689,983. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

