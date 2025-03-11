THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.78 and last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 330306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 606,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,015,000 after acquiring an additional 256,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.