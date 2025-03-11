Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $57.56 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,701,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

