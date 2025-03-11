Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,150,312 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,150,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.