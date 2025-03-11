Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,150,312 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,150,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,677,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.