Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,141 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

