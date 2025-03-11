395 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 181.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 60.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 95.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 36.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

