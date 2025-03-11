518 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $531.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.42 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

