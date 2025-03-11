Markel Group Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brunswick by 21.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $96.65. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.