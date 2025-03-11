Investors Research Corp Sells 889 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,106 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,826,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,708,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,341,000 after acquiring an additional 388,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,273,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,302,000 after acquiring an additional 246,437 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

CGDV stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

