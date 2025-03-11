OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

