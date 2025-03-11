Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,903,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $550.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

