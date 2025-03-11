Retirement Capital Strategies Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
