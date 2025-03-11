Retirement Capital Strategies Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.