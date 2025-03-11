Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 30.4% – Here’s Why

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 111,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 37,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

