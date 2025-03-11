Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04.

Get Sunrise Resources alerts:

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.