Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 648,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 181,841 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $32.99.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.