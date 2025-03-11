ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.59 ($0.14), with a volume of 6926767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.88 ($0.14).

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.91.

Insider Activity at ZOO Digital Group

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Phillip Blundell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,400 ($3,090.00). 17.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

