SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,168,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 418% from the previous session’s volume of 611,443 shares.The stock last traded at $75.91 and had previously closed at $75.99.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

