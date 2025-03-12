Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 28,105 shares.The stock last traded at $104.06 and had previously closed at $103.00.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

