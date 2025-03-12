Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 993.0% in February

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 993.0% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,751,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Visium Technologies Price Performance
Shares of VISM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 187,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,868. Visium Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Visium Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visium Technologies
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.