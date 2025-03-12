Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 993.0% in February

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 993.0% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,751,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Visium Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VISM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 187,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,868. Visium Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Visium Technologies

Visium Technologies, Inc provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. It offers TruContext, a tool for cyber warfare analytics, visualization, and knowledge management. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc in March 2018.

