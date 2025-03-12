Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 12th (ACVA, ADUS, AGEN, ATOS, BBSI, BEAM, BIGC, BKD, BWAY, CAE)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 12th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 115 ($1.49) target price on the stock.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,050 ($26.54) target price on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $38.50 price target on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

