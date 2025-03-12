Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 12th (ACVA, ADUS, AGEN, ATOS, BBSI, BEAM, BIGC, BKD, BWAY, CAE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 12th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 115 ($1.49) target price on the stock.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,050 ($26.54) target price on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $38.50 price target on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

