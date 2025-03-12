Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 70,235 shares.The stock last traded at $39.69 and had previously closed at $40.03.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $521.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.