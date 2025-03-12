Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 70,235 shares.The stock last traded at $39.69 and had previously closed at $40.03.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $521.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
