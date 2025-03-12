AlphaQuest LLC Sells 10,575 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,690,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after buying an additional 233,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

