Amundi Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,359 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.57% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $74,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $39,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,516. This represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.96.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

