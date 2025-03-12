AlphaQuest LLC Sells 22,982 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,982 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 52.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. The trade was a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.