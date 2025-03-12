AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $630,000 Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,324 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 93.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 24.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 167,510 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

